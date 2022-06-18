Justin Bieber postpones Summerfest due to ongoing recovery from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Justin Bieber has been forced to postpone the remaining dates of his Justice Tour in the United States as he recovers from complications from the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the tour's promoter, AEG Presents, announced the news on Thursday in a statement that read, "In light of Justin's ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the @amfamamp in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, June 24, 2022, will be postponed."

The superstar revealed in a video last week that he is suffering from partial facial paralysis due to the viral infection and that his severe symptoms have forced him to put his Justice World Tour on hold to seek treatment. "Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer," continued the statement from AEG.

The promoter said that the details of the postponed Summerfest show will be revealed shortly, with refunds available at the point of purchase. Fans who purchased tickets to Bieber's show at Summerfest on June 24 will receive a 2022 Summerfest digital GA ticket valid for any day of the festival. Additional dates in Las Vegas (June 28), Glendale, Arizona (June 30), and Inglewood, California (July 2-3), have also been impacted. The Justice tour is currently slated to head to Europe in early August, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

On Wednesday night, Justin's wife, model Hailey Bieber, told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that the singer is "doing fine," noting that it's been a "weird turn of events" over the past few months, referring to her mini-stroke and Bieber's recent diagnosis. "He's okay and he's going to be totally okay," she assured Fallon. (ANI)

