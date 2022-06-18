Fast & Furious' Justin Lin takes onus of One Punch Man movie, Season 3 is also underway

Waiting for over two years for One Punch Man Season 3 is worth a big value to the anime lovers across the world. You will be overjoyed after learning that a movie is under development from the same manga unit.

Fast & Furious director Justin Lin has been tasked for overseeing Sony's One-Punch Man movie, Deadline has confirmed.

Scott Rosenberg & Jeff Pinkner, who teamed on Jumanji: The Next Level and Venom, are set to write the live-action film adaptation of the worldwide hit manga series. Sony Pictures acquired the film rights from Shueisha.

The highly popular Japanese superhero manga series tells the story of Saitama, a superhero who can defeat any opponent with a single punch but seeks to find a worthy opponent after growing bored by a lack of challenge due to his overwhelming strength.

Created in 2009 by Japanese artist ONE as a webcomic, One Punch Man quickly went viral. A digital manga remake began publication on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website in June 2012. The remake is also written by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata, and its chapters are periodically compiled and published into individual tankōbon volumes. As of June 2022, 26 volumes have been released.

The first and second seasons were produced by Madhouse and broadcast in Japan in 2015 and 2019 respectively. One Punch Man Season 3 is yet to be officially confirmed, but it is reportedly happening. Though we don't have any posters of Season 3, Yusuke Murata recently shared his message via Twitter, announcing that there could be a minor delay in the release of One Punch Man Season 3 (OPM Season 3).

"Thank you all for your patience. Due to various reasons, the online release of One-Punch Man's latest chapter has been delayed. Please wait a bit longer. I'm sorry to have kept you waiting. This is the Tona Jean version of One-Punch Man, but the latest story is scheduled to be updated on October 8th, and we are working on it. We will report on the progress as the day approaches," said Yusuke.

In his message, he apologizes to fans for the delay and keeps them waiting for so long. Therefore, besides the One Punch Man movie, Season 3 is also on its way.

As of now, there is no confirmed release date for both the One Punch man movie and Season 3. We will definitely update you on both. Keep eye on Devdiscourse for more news on anime series and movies.