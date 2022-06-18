Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is releasing globally this Fall on Crunchyroll

Season 3 of the much-loved modern classic Mob Psycho 100 is releasing in October 2022. Now fans outside Japan can see the anime series simultaneously on Crunchyroll.

On June 6, 2022, Crunchyroll announced that it had acquired the international rights for streaming Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. Both the subbed and dubbed release will be available in more than 200 countries and territories around the world over Crunchyroll.

Though the exact release date for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is yet to be announced, still the streaming begins in October 2022 as confirmed by the sequel trailer on Mob's birthday.

On April 12, 2022, the official post by Mob Psycho 100 Twitter account reminds fans that Mob's birthday would arrive on May 12. "Did you know May 12th is MOB's birthday?" they tweeted. "You might want to make a note of that date…"

そして…5月12日はモブ君の誕生日ですね💡モブ君の誕生日には…何かが……❔Did you know May 12th is MOB's birthday?You might want to make a note of that date...👀#モブサイコ100 #mobpsycho100 pic.twitter.com/9tzyFf2gTl — モブサイコ100 (@mobpsycho_anime) April 13, 2022

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is helmed by a new director, Takahiro Hasui (Bungo Stray Dogs), for Studio Bone. Yuzuru Tachikawa is serving as the chief director while Hiroshi Seko returning to handle series composition. The character designer, Yoshimichi Kameda and sound director Kazuhiro Wakabayashi are also returning in the third season. Kenji Kawai returns to compose the music.

"It's been three years since Mob Psycho 100 was animated. I participated in the last series as a director. This time, I will be participating in a different position to support executive director Tachikawa," said the new director.

Takahiro Hasui added, "I'd like to make Mob Psycho more interesting and daring. I will continue to work on the anime for this season without changing the taste of the past. Please wait a little longer until it airs. Please look forward to Mob Psycho 100 3!"

Studio Bone recently aired an official trailer featuring all the key characters in the series.

Most of the main cast members are reprising their roles including Setsuo Ito (as Shigeo Kageyama/Mob), Takahiro Sakurai (Arataka Reigen), Miyu Irino (Ritsu Kageyama), Takanori Hoshino (Serizawa), Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Teruki Hanazawa), Uki Satake (Tsubomi), Akio Ohtsuka (Dimple), Yoshimasa Hosoya (Tenga Onigawara), Atsumi Tanezaki (Tome Kurata), Ayumi Fujimura (Ichi Mezato), and Toshihiko Seki ( Musashi Goda).

The original manga consists of 101 chapters in its 16 volumes. The first two seasons adapted 91 chapters, and the rest will be included in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. Therefore the third season might end the anime series. Season 2 shows the emergence of the Divine Tree, which grew from the broccoli seed that Mob kept in his pocket, the same event that ended the "World Domination Arc" and Volume 12.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will cover the final three arcs, namely "The Divine Tree Arc", "The Telepathy Mini-Arc", and "The ???% Arc" in addition to the conclusion chapter.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: Fast & Furious' Justin Lin takes onus of One Punch Man movie, Season 3 is also underway