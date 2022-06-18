Nushrratt Bharuccha exudes style, grace in recent photos

Left Menu

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha recently shared a string of images on her social media, exuding the perfect combination of style and grace. "Itti si khushi, Itti si hansi, Itta sa Tukdaa Chaand ka..." captioned the 'Chhorii' actor on Instagram.

Nushrratt flashed a smile in the very first picture, looking absolutely gorgeous. There was a golden shimmer to her makeup with a touch of shine. Nushrratt chose to accessorize her look by wearing a massive ring and sporting big floral, oxidized earrings that enhanced her facial features. The second picture gave a glimpse of Nushrratt's attire. She donned a V-shaped, floral corset top, matched with a skirt, having the same floral print. Nushrratt's golden-hued eyeshadow and her choice of nude lipstick accentuated her look further.

Nushrratt won hearts in the third picture! She struck a pose, looking sideways, one of her hands slightly raised, while her subtle expressions were totally on point. The fourth image reveals Nushhrratt striking an elegant pose, looking no less than a diva than she is. Her piercing gaze and sharp features were undoubtedly captivating.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrratt is bathing in the success of her latest film 'Janhit Mein Jaari', a light-hearted comedy on safe sex. The film also features actor Anud Singh Dhaka and is directed by Jai Basantu Singh. Further, Nushrratt has also started shooting for her upcoming project 'Selfiee' in Bhopal. Actors Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty star in this movie as well. (ANI)

