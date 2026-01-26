Left Menu

Pegula Triumphs Over Keys in Australian Open Showdown

Jessica Pegula, the American sixth seed, delivered a commanding performance to defeat defending champion Madison Keys at the Australian Open with a 6-3 6-4 victory. This win places her in the quarter-finals for the fourth time in her career. Pegula maintained her aggressive play throughout the match, despite pressure from Keys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2026 07:39 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 07:39 IST
Jessica Pegula dominated on Monday as she eliminated defending champion Madison Keys in the Australian Open, showcasing her prowess with a strong 6-3 6-4 win. The victory propels the American sixth seed into the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park for the fourth time.

Playing against her friend and podcast co-host, Pegula displayed unparalleled energy from the onset at Rod Laver Arena. Despite a brief slip in momentum, she persisted, aiming for her first major title. Both players had remained unbeatable in their initial three matches, but Pegula's aggressive start secured a 3-0 lead, following a series of exchanged breaks with Keys, concluding the first set in just 31 minutes.

Madison Keys, attempting a comeback in the second set, was broken in the opening game by the 31-year-old Pegula, who firmly maintained her position amidst increasing pressure. Pegula's next challenge will be against either American fourth seed Amanda Anisimova or China's Wang Xinyu.

