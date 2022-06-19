Sonam Kapoor shares throwback pictures with father Anil Kapoor
Actor and soon mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor extended her heartfelt greetings to her dad Anil Kapoor on the occasion of Father's Day by sharing throwback pictures from her childhood days.
Actor and soon mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor extended her heartfelt greetings to her dad Anil Kapoor on the occasion of Father's Day by sharing throwback pictures from her childhood days. Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, she posted some childhood pictures featuring Anil, Rhea Kapoor and herself.
The trio can be seen twinning in white and having a fun time with their 'Best Dad.' Along with the post, she wrote, "The Best Dad in the world. love you @anilskapoor no one compares to you."
The post accumulated several likes and comments within a few hours of being shared. Soni Razdan wrote, "Omg these are adorable" in the comments section.
To note, Sonam is expecting her first child with her husband, Anand Ahuja this year. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will be next seen in "Blind" directed by Shome Makhija, which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year. (ANI)
