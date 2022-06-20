Left Menu

Anupam Kher wraps shooting of 'The Signature', shares first look poster

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday said the filming on his upcoming movie The Signature is complete.Kher took to Instagram to share the wrap announcement and the first look poster of the film.FIRST LOOK POSTER Happy to share that we have wrapped the shooting of our movie TheSignature produced by KCBokadia and directed by national award winning director GajendraAhire.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-06-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 13:53 IST
Anupam Kher wraps shooting of 'The Signature', shares first look poster
Anupam Kher (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday said the filming on his upcoming movie ''The Signature'' is complete.

Kher took to Instagram to share the wrap announcement and the first-look poster of the film.

''FIRST LOOK POSTER: Happy to share that we have wrapped the shooting of our movie #TheSignature produced by #KCBokadia and directed by national award-winning director #GajendraAhire. The film is co-produced by #AnupamKherStudio. @mahimachaudhry1 @RanvirShorie @annukapoor (sic),'' the 67-year-old actor captioned the post.

Described as a ''beautiful story of a common man'', ''The Signature'' is directed by Gajendra Ahire, known for Marathi films ''Not Only Mrs Raut'' and ''The Silence''. The film is backed by noted producer K C Bokadia and co-produced by Anupam Kher Studio.

''The Signature'' marks Kher's 525th film. He will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's ''Uunchai''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation pre-T cell therapy

Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation p...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022