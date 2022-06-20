Left Menu

Mumbai: 87-year-old retired cop's body found in drain

The body of an 87-year-old retired Mumbai policeman was found in a drain in Navghar in Mumbai, an official said on Monday.The body of Shivdas Kumavat, who retired as assistant inspector and stayed with his kin in MHADA Colony in Mulund, was found on Sunday afternoon, he said.He suffered from memory loss and had gone missing a few days ago after which a complaint was filed. On Sunday afternoon, he was found dead in a drain by a conservancy worker.

The body of an 87-year-old retired Mumbai policeman was found in a drain in Navghar in Mumbai, an official said on Monday.

The body of Shivdas Kumavat, who retired as assistant inspector and stayed with his kin in MHADA Colony in Mulund, was found on Sunday afternoon, he said.

''He suffered from memory loss and had gone missing a few days ago after which a complaint was filed. On Sunday afternoon, he was found dead in a drain by a conservancy worker. An accidental death case has been registered,'' he said.

There are no marks on the body and it seems he may have died after falling into the drain, the official added. His son is also in the force and is attached to Nehru Nagar police station.

