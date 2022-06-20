Kuruluş Osman Season 4 is official & might get an October release date

The Turkish television series Kuruluş: Osman gained huge popularity worldwide after being dubbed into several languages. Kuruluş Osman Season 3 ended on June 15, 2022, and fans are already up for watching the fourth season.

ATV's Kuruluş Osman has been officially renewed for a Season 4, which will be telecasted later this year.

Starring Burak Özçivit, Ragıp Savaş, Özge Törer, Burak Çelik and Yıldız Çağrı Atiksoy, 'Kuruluş: Osman' is a Turkish historical drama series that is based on the political and military exploits of the founder of the Ottoman Empire— Osman I.

The show depicts Osman Ghazi's internal and external struggles and how he establishes and controls the Ottoman Empire. It portrays his struggles against Byzantium and the Mongol Ilkhanate and how he was able to secure independence from the Sultanate of Rum to establish a sovereign state that would stand up to the Byzantine and Mongol Empires and would honor the Turks.

The character of Osman faces many enemies and traitors in his quest and the show illustrates how he was able to overcome these obstacles and fulfill his mission with the help of his loyal companions, family, and friends.

Fans throughout the globe expect the Turkish series to be on Netflix but unfortunately, the streamer doesn't acquire the streaming rights of Kuruluş Osman. Fans can find the series streaming exclusively on HBO Max. The season of Kuruluş: Osman is currently not available on any video-on-demand platform, and it is unlikely to be accessible even in the future.

The series breaks several records in many countries. Recently, Bengali dubbed Kurulus: Osman has become one of the most popular programs in Bangladesh, according to officials at the Dhaka-based satellite and cable channel National Television (NTV).

Senior producer of NTV, Shah MdSaifullahSaif said to Tribune, "This is one of the most popular programs on our television channel and it is a record success that just within one month a mega-series has gained such a massive popularity."

The release date of Kurulus Osman Season 4 is generating a lot of buzz among fans. Several Turkish channels claim Entertainment Kurulus Osman Season 4 will premiere on October 10, 2022, but we are not very sure about the authenticity of this news. We will surely keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the popular Turkish series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.