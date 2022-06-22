Universal Beijing Resort to reopen on June 25 as COVID cases drop

The Universal Beijing Resort said on Wednesday it will reopen on June 25 after being closed for nearly two months, as the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Chinese capital falls.

The resort said on its official WeChat account that after it reopens, all visitors must show a negative PCR test taken within the past 72 hours and wear masks at all times. It will start selling tickets again on June 23, it said. The Universal Studios Grand Hotel will resume receiving guests on June 24, while the other hotel, NUO Resort Hotel, will open to the public on July 1.

The Universal Beijing Resort shut on May 1 as the city battled an outbreak, which prompted local authorities to shut numerous public venues and carry out multiple rounds of mass testing. The resort initially announced a June 15 reopening two weeks ago but was forced to postpone it due to a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Opened in September 2021, the resort includes a CityWalk, two hotels, and the Universal Studios theme park. The Universal Beijing Resort is 30% owned by Comcast Corp's Universal Parks & Resorts and 70% by state-owned Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment.

