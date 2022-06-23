Left Menu

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, wife Jerry Hall to end their six years of marriage

Seems like all is not well between media mogul Rupert Murdoch and model-actor Jerry Hall.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2022 10:33 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 10:33 IST
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, wife Jerry Hall to end their six years of marriage
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Seems like all is not well between media mogul Rupert Murdoch and model-actor Jerry Hall. As per Variety, the couple is divorcing after six years of marriage.

The 91-year-old media mogul and the 65-year-old model tied the knot in 2016. It was Murdoch's fourth marriage. He was previously married to Wendi Deng from 1999 to 2013; Anna Maria Torv from 1967 to 1999; and Patricia Booker, from 1956 to 1967. Hall, who also acted in such films as Tim Burton's 'Batman' and starred as Mrs. Robinson in a Broadway production of 'The Graduate', had been married to Mick Jagger, the rock star and lead singer of the Rolling Stones. Across their marriages, Murdoch and Hall have 10 children.

Murdoch, the CEO and chairman of Fox's parent company, Newscorp, was so happy about his fourth marriage, that he took to Twitter at the time and said, "No more tweets for ten days or ever! Feel like the luckiest AND happiest man in world." During the marriage, Murdoch orchestrated the sale of most of 21st Century Fox to The Walt Disney Company in 2019 in a deal valued at $71.3 billion. However, he continues to serve as chairman of Fox Corporation, a publicly-traded entity that owns Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations, Fox News, Fox Business and Fox Sports.

Murdoch and Hall have not officially announced their separation yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022