Veteran Odia actor Raimohan Parida found hanging in residence

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-06-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 14:59 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Veteran Odia film and theatre artiste Raimohan Parida was found hanging in his residence in the Prachi Vihar area of Bhubaneswar on Friday, police said.

He was 58.

Parida is survived by his wife and two daughters.

His family members found him hanging from the ceiling of his room in the morning.

Prima facie, it seems to be a suicide case but further investigation is underway, a police officer said, adding the body will be sent for post-mortem examination. Many actors visited Parida's residence to pay tributes and express condolences.

Known for essaying negative roles, Parida has acted in over 100 Odia films and 15 Bengali movies. He was also a popular figure in theatre.

Popular actor Siddhanta Mahapatra, who has acted with Parida in several movies, said, ''It is hard to believe that such a jolly person, who has experienced several ups and downs in life, can think of doing something like this. He was highly successful in the profession.'' Another actor Sritam Das said it was unbelievable that Parida, who had become a ''hero from zero'' could die by suicide.

Parida's neighbors said they met him on Thursday and he appeared his usual self, and that he had a good relationship with everyone.

A native of Keonjhar district, Parida had acted in several superhit movies, including 'Rama Laxman', 'Aasibu Kebe Saji Mo Rani', 'Naga Panchami', 'Udandi Sita', 'Tu Thile Mo Dara Kahaku', 'Rana Bhumi', 'Singha Bahini', 'Kulanandan' and 'Kandhei Aakhire Luha'.

