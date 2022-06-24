Yumi’s Cells Season 2 Episodes 5 & 6: Yami, Goo Woong may spend Christmas together

Lee Sang-yeob directed Yumi's Cells has hit home with many viewers. Since the K-drama launched in 2021, it was praised by audiences and critics alike, worldwide. Yumi's Cells Season 2 has started premiering exclusively on TVING from June 10, 2022. The series premieres two episodes every week on Fridays and Saturdays at 22:50 (KST).

Yumi's Cells episodes 5 and 6 is the upcoming installment to be released on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 June.

The second season is grabbing viewers' attention with a much matured Yumi (played by Kim Go Eun) starting a new relationship with Bobby (Jinyoung).

Based on the eponymous webtoon, it is a cell-based psychological romance that unravels the daily life of an ordinary office worker Yumi. The drama tells the story from the perspective of the brain cells in her head that control her every thought, feeling and action.

Yumi (Kim Go-eun) is an ordinary woman. Her love-cell falls into a coma following the shock of a failed relationship. The drama will depict her growth and transformation as her cells work hard to wake up the love cell.

Goo Woong (Ahn Bo-hyun) is a game developer who is an engineer to the core. Although he doesn't speak emotionally, he tries to wake up Yumi's love-cell with his simple and honest personality.

Yumi's Cells Season 2 starts with Yumi having a new relationship with her co-worker Bobby after parting with Goo Woong.

Yumi, who grew mature after breaking up with Goo Woong, Yumi is now leading her life and proactively attempting to find her new love. Although she had gone through a painful breakup, she successfully got back up on her own feet. She is not afraid to candidly express her feelings to Bobby in this new series. Her confession: "I'd like to know more about you. I like you too, Bobby," illustrates her growth in facing her love interest.

Now the two has decided to keep the relationship secret at office but their romance runs smoothly as they exchange signs and notes discreetly. Yumi's Cells Season 2 Episode 5 and 6 might show Yami and Goo Woongare are planning to spend Christmas together.

Stay tuned to get more updates on K-dramas!

Also Read: Song Joong Ki is likely to act in new noir film Hwaran, what about Vincenzo Season 2?