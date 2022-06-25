Is ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ Season 10 possible? (And do viewers really want it?)

The Curse of Oak Island was launched in 2014 on the History channel. Within weeks, the show became popular with nonfiction viewers for its unique style and topic.

After a few seasons, fans started thinking that the ongoing research of the Lagina brothers would surely get fruitful results. At the end of every season, the Laginas thought they're getting closer to unveil the mystery of Oak Island.

History Channel's The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 ends with the Lagina brothers, Rick and Marty, attempting to uncover the mysteries of Oak Island, Nova after more than a decade of tireless work. Their dedicated team has not only proven that the Oak Island mystery is more profound than anyone thought possible, but they also came closer than their precedents when it comes to finding the hidden treasure.

Earlier the team received several pieces of scientific evidence that there is a massive amount of silver in the Money Pit. They even found a cemented area with traces of gold and several other metals. They assume that the world's rarest metals Osmium could be buried in the murky depths of the swamp on Oak Island, off the shore of Nova Scotia, Canada.

The team also discovered gold in the Money Pit area. They find solid evidence of the fact that there could be more objects that are yet to be discovered in that area. After facing several hurdles, the team continued their journey and research. Curse of Oak Island Season 9 also proved that Zena Halpern's templar map is incorrect, while Fred Nolan's observations about an ancient Portuguese presence are correct. All that gave them new hope for their mission.

But ultimately, at the end of the season, Lagina Brothers failed to resolve the Oak Island mystery. Fans were a little unhappy about the ending of Season 9. Some viewers commented that even if Curse of Oak Island Season 10 happens in future, the Laginas may still fail to dig up the hidden treasure. Before the release of Season 9, Looper already reported that fans were fed up with season 9.

Now it's really a big question! Will there be The Curse of Oak Island Season 10? If History renews the series for another season, will they get the same viewership as before? We have to wait until the official announcement arrives.

