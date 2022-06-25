Shehnaaz Gill looks like a fresh breeze as she enjoys sunset on a yacht

Left Menu

'Bigg Boss' fame Shehnnaaz Gill posted a video of herself enjoying the sunset on a yacht on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-06-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 22:55 IST
Shehnaaz Gill (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
'Bigg Boss' fame Shehnnaaz Gill posted a video of herself enjoying the sunset on a yacht on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, she dropped a video where she can be seen enjoying the breeze and the sunset and dancing with a help of a pole on a yacht. She wore a black polka dress with dewy earrings and left her hair open.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Riveting sunsets #shehnaazgill." https://www.instagram.com/p/CfO1g2iLQKD/

As soon as she dropped the video on the photo-sharing app, fans filled the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. A fan wrote, "looking gorgeous" while another fan commented, "Sunset Is Looking More Beautiful Because You Are There..."

Recently, Shehnaaz made a ramp debut in bridal attire where she was looking extremely pretty. Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film, 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She is reported to make her Bollywood debut very soon. Due to Shehnaaz's close proximity to Actor Salman Khan, fans have been speculating that she will be seen in his next film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. (ANI)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

