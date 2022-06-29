Shanghai will gradually reopen museums, scenic spots from July 1 - state media

China's commercial hub of Shanghai will gradually reopen museums, art galleries and some scenic spots from July 1, state media quoted the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism as saying on Wednesday.

The city will also gradually reopen movie theatres and performance venues from July 8, state media reported.

Shanghai ended a two-month city-wide lockdown on June 1.

