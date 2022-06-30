SS Rajamouli launches 'Happy Birthday' trailer

SS Rajamouli launched the theatrical trailer of the upcoming movie 'Happy Birthday' on his social media account. Taking to his Twitter handle, Rajamouli shared the trailer and wished the team all the luck.

Sharing the trailer video, he tweeted, "@RiteshRana's surreal comedy and @kaalabhairava7's intoxicating music. A potent combination for a box office success. Ritesh is creating a niche for himself. Fantastic trailer. My best wishes to @Itslavanya @ClapEntrtmnt @MythriOfficial. #HappyBirthday ." https://twitter.com/ssrajamouli/status/1542094505587126272

True to Rajamouli's words, Ritesh Rana created a niche for himself with innovative concepts. While he was spellbound with his first film 'Mathu Vadalara', the second movie 'Happy Birthday' seems to be another different movie. 'Happy Birthday' revolves under the genre of surreal comedy which is still new to Tollywood. In a fantasy world, where gun bill was passed, there are celebrations everywhere.

The video clip, featuring a birthday party, where carrying a gun is a must, different people arrive on a purpose. The trailer filled with hilarity promises double the action and double the fun that of 'Mathu Vadalara' movie. Kaala Bhairava's intoxicating original score is another big asset. The production design is lavish and they claim to have spent double the budget. Naresh Agastya, Satya, Vennela Kishore and other prominent actors appeared in entertaining roles. Lavanya Tripathi looked glamorous and is astounding in the lead role. The trailer sets the expectations bar high on the movie.

Director Ritesh Rana's upcoming movie 'Happy Birthday' starring the gorgeous Lavanya Tripathi in the lead role is gearing up for its worldwide release in Pan Telugu on July 8th. The film's teaser got an overwhelming response. The coming-of-age content will largely appeal to youth. Produced by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Pedamallu of Clap Entertainment, Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili of Mythri Movie Makers present the movie.

'Happy Birthday' will hit the theatres on July 8th. (ANI)

