Taron Egerton says he is hoping for 'shot' to play Wolverine

''Rocketman'' star Taron Egerton has revealed that he recently met Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige to discuss the possibility of him essaying the role of superhero Wolverine.

The actor, known for his role as Eggsy in the two ''Kingsman '' films, told New York Times that he met Feige and is hoping for an opportunity to play the iconic superhero, which was earlier portrayed by Hugh Jackman in multiple ''X-Men'' movies.

''I don't think it would be wrong to say that. I'd be excited but I'd be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I'd wonder if it'd be very difficult for someone else to do it... But hopefully if it does come around, they'll give me a shot,'' the 32-year-old actor said.

Jackman, who had co-starred with Egerton in 2016 movie ''Eddie The Eagle'', played the adamantium-clawed mutant Logan aka Wolverine in the X-Men film series from 2000 to 2018.

The Australian actor holds the Guinness World Record for ''longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero''. His last turn as Wolverine was in 2017's ''Logan''.

Egerton, who won a Golden Globe award for his performance as British icon Elton John in ''Rocketman'' (2019), is currently promoting his Apple TV+ series ''Black Bird''.

