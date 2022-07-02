Left Menu

Joe Manganiello opens up about "head start" in pursuing wife Sophia Vergara

'Justice League' star Joe Manganiello opened up about he got a "head-start" on having an encounter with American actor Sofia Vergara, who later became his wife.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 21:54 IST
Joe Manganiello opens up about "head start" in pursuing wife Sophia Vergara
Joe Manganiello (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Justice League' star Joe Manganiello opened up about he got a "head-start" on having an encounter with American actor Sofia Vergara, who later became his wife. At 'The Jess Cagle Show' podcast, Manganiello revealed how he succeeded to make the 'Modern Family' star Vergara, fall for him, giving a shoutout to Jess Cagle, the host of the show for giving him a "head start", reported Page Six.

The 'Spider Man' actor spilled the beans on the podcast, saying that he first laid his eyes on Vergara at the MTV Music Awards show, in 2010. However, it was after four years at the White House Correspondents Dinner that they had a proper conversation for the first time. Back then, although Vergara was engaged to a businessman Nick Loeb, Manganiello did not waver from introducing himself to the actor, reported Page Six. Manganiello admitted that it was Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who was Vergara's co-star in 'Modern Family' "brought her over" to him.

"Jesse Tyler Ferguson brought her over to me and made her say 'Hi' to me or something. I was like, 'Hi... how's it going? Like your fiances over there, what are you doing right now?'" recalled the 45-year-old actor. Soon after Vergara and Loeb parted ways, much to the luck of Manganiello. Taking a trip down memory lane, Manganiello revealed that once Cagle was about to share the news of Vergara and Loeb's break-up in public, and sent an email to Manganiello which had a half-completed message, that read, "We're about to..."

As per Page Six, it gave the 'Spider Man' actor, a much-needed head start tp get things going with his now-wife Sofia Vergara, reported Page Six. "And that's what I needed. I had a head start," shared Manganiello.

Further, Manganiello said that he flew to New Orleans where Vergara was shooting for 'Modern Family' to take her out on her first date, reported Page Six. Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara wed in 2015. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022