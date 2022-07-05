Qatar Emir meets with Shell CEO in Doha - Emiri Diwan
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 05-07-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 14:21 IST
- Country:
- Qatar
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met with the chief executive of Shell Ben Van Beurden in Doha on Tuesday, the Emiri Diwan said.
The meeting comes ahead of an expected announcement by QatarEnergy later on Tuesday on its Northfield expansion partners.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Doha
- bin Hamad al-Thani
- Qatar
Advertisement