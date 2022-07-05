Left Menu

Qatar Emir meets with Shell CEO in Doha - Emiri Diwan

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 05-07-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 14:21 IST
Qatar Emir meets with Shell CEO in Doha - Emiri Diwan
Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Qatar

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met with the chief executive of Shell Ben Van Beurden in Doha on Tuesday, the Emiri Diwan said.

The meeting comes ahead of an expected announcement by QatarEnergy later on Tuesday on its Northfield expansion partners.

