Kerala Revolutionizes Paddy Procurement through Cooperative Societies
The Kerala government introduces a farmer-centric, two-tier paddy procurement system, shifting responsibilities to cooperative societies. This initiative aims to ensure timely payments and crop protection, with a digital portal for oversight. Cooperatives will handle local collection with support from Kerala Bank to bolster financial operations.
The Kerala government aims to transform paddy procurement by handing over responsibilities to cooperative societies, a move expected to streamline the process and benefit farmers. This decision, made in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, introduces a two-tier system for timely payments and reduced delays.
Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies will directly purchase paddy from farmers, minimizing reliance on the current credit-based systems. The government anticipates that farmers will receive immediate payments, fostering financial security and minimizing crop losses.
A digital platform will monitor the new framework, while Kerala Bank provides financial support to cooperatives. The initiative, which includes forming district-level coordination committees, also aspires to enhance cooperative branding, potentially establishing the 'Kerala Rice' brand in the market.
