Kerala Revolutionizes Paddy Procurement through Cooperative Societies

The Kerala government introduces a farmer-centric, two-tier paddy procurement system, shifting responsibilities to cooperative societies. This initiative aims to ensure timely payments and crop protection, with a digital portal for oversight. Cooperatives will handle local collection with support from Kerala Bank to bolster financial operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvanathapuram | Updated: 05-01-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 15:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government aims to transform paddy procurement by handing over responsibilities to cooperative societies, a move expected to streamline the process and benefit farmers. This decision, made in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, introduces a two-tier system for timely payments and reduced delays.

Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies will directly purchase paddy from farmers, minimizing reliance on the current credit-based systems. The government anticipates that farmers will receive immediate payments, fostering financial security and minimizing crop losses.

A digital platform will monitor the new framework, while Kerala Bank provides financial support to cooperatives. The initiative, which includes forming district-level coordination committees, also aspires to enhance cooperative branding, potentially establishing the 'Kerala Rice' brand in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

