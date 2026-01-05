Kerala Revolutionizes Paddy Procurement through Cooperative Societies

The Kerala government aims to transform paddy procurement by handing over responsibilities to cooperative societies, a move expected to streamline the process and benefit farmers. This decision, made in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, introduces a two-tier system for timely payments and reduced delays.

Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies will directly purchase paddy from farmers, minimizing reliance on the current credit-based systems. The government anticipates that farmers will receive immediate payments, fostering financial security and minimizing crop losses.

A digital platform will monitor the new framework, while Kerala Bank provides financial support to cooperatives. The initiative, which includes forming district-level coordination committees, also aspires to enhance cooperative branding, potentially establishing the 'Kerala Rice' brand in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)