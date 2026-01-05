Clash Over Electoral Roll Revisions: BJP's Adhikari vs TMC's Banerjee

In a heated political conflict, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has strongly opposed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Banerjee accused the revision process of being characterized by serious irregularities and procedural violations, labeling it as ad hoc and unplanned.

In his response to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Adhikari argued that Banerjee's letter reflects desperation, accusing her of trying to disrupt an exercise that aims to unveil electoral fraud. He criticized the TMC for exploiting the electoral system for political gains and emphasized that the SIR has received overwhelming support from the people.

Adhikari dismissed the CM's claims of public discomfort and ostracization as exaggerated, asserting that the revision process is a strategic initiative to ensure electoral integrity by addressing duplicate and ineligible entries. He also defended the use of digital tools for clarifying procedures and accused TMC of spreading misinformation to undermine the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)