Left Menu

Clash Over Electoral Roll Revisions: BJP's Adhikari vs TMC's Banerjee

In a heated exchange, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari countered West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's criticism of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. While Banerjee argues the process is flawed and politically motivated, Adhikari defends it as a necessary step to eliminate voter discrepancies, accusing TMC of nurturing malpractices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-01-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 16:01 IST
Clash Over Electoral Roll Revisions: BJP's Adhikari vs TMC's Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political conflict, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has strongly opposed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Banerjee accused the revision process of being characterized by serious irregularities and procedural violations, labeling it as ad hoc and unplanned.

In his response to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Adhikari argued that Banerjee's letter reflects desperation, accusing her of trying to disrupt an exercise that aims to unveil electoral fraud. He criticized the TMC for exploiting the electoral system for political gains and emphasized that the SIR has received overwhelming support from the people.

Adhikari dismissed the CM's claims of public discomfort and ostracization as exaggerated, asserting that the revision process is a strategic initiative to ensure electoral integrity by addressing duplicate and ineligible entries. He also defended the use of digital tools for clarifying procedures and accused TMC of spreading misinformation to undermine the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Supreme Court's Decision on Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam Bail Pleas

Controversy Over Supreme Court's Decision on Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam B...

 India
2
FTSE 100 Nears 10,000 Amid Geopolitical Concerns

FTSE 100 Nears 10,000 Amid Geopolitical Concerns

 Global
3
Syrian-Israeli Talks Resume: Aiming for Security and Sovereignty

Syrian-Israeli Talks Resume: Aiming for Security and Sovereignty

 Lebanon
4
Starmer Stands Firm: Greenland's Future Lies with Denmark

Starmer Stands Firm: Greenland's Future Lies with Denmark

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026