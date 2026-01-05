Tawangchu Tides: Kayaking Thrills on the Edge of India
The Tawangchu Tides International Kayaking Championship (TTIKC) in Arunachal Pradesh is a six-day event featuring diverse kayaking activities on the fast-flowing Tawangchu river. With support from local and national kayaking associations, the event takes place in the picturesque and strategically significant area close to India's border with China.
A kayaking tournament is set to make waves in Arunachal Pradesh, drawing competitors and enthusiasts to the fast-flowing waters of the Tawangchu river. Beginning on February 10, the six-day Tawangchu Tides International Kayaking Championship promises thrilling races in the scenic Tawang district, a hub of cultural and strategic significance.
This second edition of the championship is being organized in collaboration with the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA), Arunachal Kayaking and Canoeing Association (AKCA), and Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA). With backing from the Arunachal Pradesh government, the event showcases the unique natural beauty and dynamic river landscapes bordering China.
Set above 10,000 feet, the area is more than just a sports venue. Known for its cultural heritage, Tawang boasts historic sites, including one of Asia's oldest monasteries, founded in 1680. The championship will navigate through this rich backdrop, enhancing the event with spiritual and competitive fervor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
