Anahat Singh Shines in British Junior Open Squash Semifinals

Indian squash player Anahat Singh advanced to the women's semifinals of the British Junior Under-19 Open. Anahat, the top seed, defeated Egypt's Barb Sameh in the quarterfinals and will face Malika El Karasky next. Indian player Aryaveer Dewan also reached the boys’ Under-17 semifinals.

Anahat Singh, a rising star in Indian squash, has reached the semifinals of the British Junior Under-19 Open. After a decisive victory over Egypt's Barb Sameh, Anahat will next face Malika El Karasky from Egypt in the semifinals.

Continuing her impressive form, Anahat earlier overcame Malak ElMaraghy in straight sets in the round of 16, following a commanding performance against Hong Kong's Wing Kai Gladys Ho in the second round after receiving a bye in the first round.

In another success for Indian squash, Aryaveer Dewan, the second seed, made it to the semifinals in the boys' Under-17 category, following a thrilling five-game victory against Egypt's Yassin Kouritam.

