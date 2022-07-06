You Season 4 filming to be over by July! Here’s all we know so far

Netflix's other popular psychological drama, You Season 4's filming is currently underway, and it is expected to be wrapped up in July. Recently, Penn Badgley was spotted filming some scenes. The bookstore manager and serial killer, Badgley is returning as murderous lover boy Joe Goldberg, and new characters and familiar faces are joining the show. Here we'll round up everything from the release date, plot, cast, trailer and recent updates.

You Season 4 Release date

The fourth season of the Netflix hit began in March 2022 and is expected to end in July. Throughout June, Penn Badgley has been seen hard-working and trying to give his best performance in the shooting. If the production wraps up as per the schedule and the post-production takes another five or six months, then we are almost certain that You Season 4 will be released between March and April 2023.

You Season 4 trailer

Currently, there is no trailer for You 4, but we might get one in the month before the release of the new episodes, as it happened in the time of the third season. So we expect a trailer around February 2023.

You Season 4 plotline: what are the possibilities?

'You' is based on the books by Caroline Kepnes. The series is developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, and produced by Alloy Entertainment and A+E Studios in association with Warner Horizon Television, now Warner Bros. Television.

The series follows Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager and serial killer who falls in love and develops an extreme obsession. In each season, Joe carries a new identity. But in You Season 4, he will continue to remain the same character.

We guess Joe could return as a good person in You Season 4 because in the third season he married Love Quinn (played by Victoria Pedretti) and they are raising their newborn son, Henry, in the fictitious Californian suburb of Madre Linda. In Season 3, Joe says, "No more bad things ever again, I promise…"

But in You Season 4, he will continue to remain the same character. A teaser video has already been shared by Netflix during the announcement of You Season 4. The video shows Joe Goldberg pestering his first love, Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). In the teaser Joe is saying, "I would do anything for you, I just want to be good enough for you."

Then the clips show his wife, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and Joe in bed in a love-making scene, saying: "I did everything I could for you, for you, for you."

But while Chatting to The Wrap, Marianne (played by Tati Gabrielle in Season 1) said, "No, I think Joe will remain the same. Someone, this profoundly ill, disturbed, traumatized, and violent has a serious hurdle before them if they're ever going to heal and change. I don't know if it's possible for someone who's that far gone."

Moreover, in You Season 4, Joe could continue to repeat the cycle of obsession with a burgeoning interest in Natalie Engler, the next-door neighbor. Fans could see Tati Gabrielle in Season 4 though Netflix has not revealed it yet. Earlier we saw Joe in search of Marianne in Paris, and he also traveled to France.

Gabrielle said in the same interview, "I don't think that Marienne would go back [to Joe], like, definitely not. Though, I do think she would award him a conversation.

Because, again, her heart was played with, for one. And I think for her own healing, she needs a freakin' conversation, she needs to hear it from his mouth... I think it will give her a sense of peace… And I really want Marienne to like expose Joe, as well. I want that. Just, yes, I need that."

You Season 4 cast

'You' features Penn Badgley (as Joe Goldberg), Tati Gabrielle (Marienne Bellamy), Lukas Gage (as Adam), Charlotte Ritchie (Kate), Tilly Keeper (Lady Phoebe), Amy Leigh Hickman (Nadia), Ed Speleers (Rhys) and Brad Alexander (Edward).

Additionally, Niccy Lin (as Sophie), Aidan Cheng (Simon), Stephen Hagan (Malcolm), Ben Wiggins (Roald), Eve Austin (Gemma), Ozioma Whenu (Blessing), Dario Coates (Connie), Sean Pertwee (Vic), Alison Pargeter (Dawn), Brad Alexander (Edward) and Adam James (Elliot) are returning in Recurring role.

We will keep updating you on You Season 4 on Netflix. Keep an eye on Devdiscourse for more news on Netflix series and movies!

