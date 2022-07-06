‘The Midnight Club’ trailer looks more spine-chilling than ‘Haunting of Hill House’ & ‘Midnight Mass’

Mike Flanagan has earned a name for himself a successful horror miniseries creator, thanks it his earlier super hits like, "The Haunting of Hill House", "The Haunting of Bly Manor", and "Midnight Mass." The director is again ready to project his fourth horror miniseries, "The Midnight Club" on Netflix. This would be the newest chilling addition to his portfolio.

The Midnight Club will premiere on October 7, 2022. A trailer for The Midnight Club has been released recently. The newly released trailer doesn't give any updates on the plot, but it confirms that fans are going to get a spine-chilling, horror miniseries, as expected. .

The story of The Midnight Club revolves around a group of seven close, critically ill young adults who lives in the Rotterdam Home hospital run by an enigmatic doctor. They meet every midnight to tell each other scary stories. The Midnight Club trailer introduces the seven youngsters. Watch the trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis for The Midnight Club:

We have already watched some tense moments in Crockett Island in The Midnight Mass. But it doesn't mean The Midnight Club is the continuation of The Midnight Mass. The series is the adaptation of the Christopher Pike young adult novel The Midnight Club (1994) but will incorporate several other Pike novels.

Still, fans will meet with Zach Gilford, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Larsen Thompson, William B. Davis, Crystal Balint, Patricia Drake and Heather Langen kamp, in The Midnight Club too. The Midnight Club also stars Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter, and Sauriyan Sapkota.

