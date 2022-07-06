Actress Patricia Allison quits Sex Education Season 4 (after Simone Ashley)

The successful coming-of-age drama Sex Education is preparing for its Season 4 production. Casting director Lauren Evans announced a casting call for Sex Education Season 4 in November 2021. The filming for Sex Education Season 4 is scheduled to start in July 2022.

Meanwhile, actress Patricia Allison who played Ola Nyman, Jakob's pansexual daughter in the last three seasons revealed that she will not be returning for season 4 of Netflix's Sex Education.

While talking to the Capital Xtra Breakfast show on Tuesday with the host presenters Yinka Bokinni and Shayna Marie, the 27-year-old actress said "I absolutely have loved being on Sex Education so so much, and playing Ola but unfortunately, I won't be joining the team for season four."

The presenters were shocked. When they asked her the reason for the decision, Patricia Allison answered, "Some other opportunities have come up. So, I've been doing it for three years and I've like genuinely loved it."

But the beautiful actress admitted that it was really a hard decision. Patricia Allison joined the Netflix comedy drama in 2019.

A few months back, the lead star Simone Ashley also revealed that she won't be able to return to Sex Education Season 4 for her prior commitments with the popular show Bridgerton.

In the chat show "This Morning" the host Vernon Kay and Josie Gibson asked her whether fans will see her in Sex Education Season 4? The actress said, "No!"

She explains: "I get asked that all the time. No, I'm a Bridgerton girl now."

Ashley said that she would be returning for Bridgerton Season 3 and is really excited about how Kate's story will unfold now that she is married. She said, "She's the head of the household now, she's the Viscountess and married to Anthony and it's a year later at this point, so I'm very excited."

She played the main character of Olivia Hanan in Sex Education. Olivia last appeared in Sex Education Season 2.

Sex Education Season 4 doesn't have any release date yet. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the Netflix series.

