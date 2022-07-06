Left Menu

Sunburn, Ironman 70.3, eco-music festival on Goa's tourism calendar in 2022

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-07-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 23:58 IST
Sunburn, Ironman 70.3, eco-music festival on Goa's tourism calendar in 2022
  • Country:
  • India

Goa's tourism calendar will have events like endurance race Ironman 70.3, eco-music festival and Sunburn concert during the current year as the state government seeks to attract a large number of travellers and revive a key revenue-generating sector which has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Wednesday told reporters that the Goa Tourism Board has granted in-principle approval for various events of international standards that would be held in the coastal state during the year.

The board, at a meeting here, gave approval for hosting the popular Sunburn music festival in the coastal state in December.

Khaunte said Sunburn festival organizers have been given in-principle clearance on condition that they will allow participation of Goan musicians in the event.

“We told them that if they want they can plan the festival for four days instead of three. But there should be a stage for Goan musicians. It should not be just Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festival,” Khaunte said.

The board met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Khaunte, as tourism minister, is co-chairman of the board.

The tourism minister said the Sunburn festival should also showcase Goan culture and heritage.

Organizers of another mega event, eco-music festival, want to host the next edition of the event in Goa and they have been given preliminary nod by the board, he said.

Khaunte said the organizers of the eco-music festival, too, have been told to showcase Goan culture while maintaining their original concept.

The tourism minister said Ironman 70.3, a series of long-distance triathlon races once held in Goa in the past, too, has been given approval.

During the meeting, the board also discussed challenges before the tourism sector and commissioning of the international airport at Mopa in North Goa. The first phase of the airport is expected to commissioned in September.

Various investment proposals in the tourism sector, that are pending for approval in different departments, were also discussed in the meeting, Khaunte said.

The state government is working on a single window clearance system for such proposals, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incorrect shoes used in qualifying; Tennis-Norrie faces an alien challenge as he reaches first Grand Slam semi-final and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incor...

 Global
3
SpiceJet freighter aircraft returns to Kolkata due to its unserviceable weather radar

SpiceJet freighter aircraft returns to Kolkata due to its unserviceable weat...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists at CERN observe three "exotic" particles for first time; China rejects NASA's accusation it will take over the moon

Science News Roundup: Scientists at CERN observe three "exotic" particles fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022