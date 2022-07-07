Left Menu

Oscar-nominated 'Godfather' actor James Caan dies at 82

Actor James Caan, who starred as gangster Sonny Corleone in epic mafia film "The Godfather," died on Wednesday evening at age 82, his family said in a statement on Thursday. The statement, posted on Caan's official Twitter account, said the actor died Wednesday evening.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 23:33 IST
Oscar-nominated 'Godfather' actor James Caan dies at 82

Actor James Caan, who starred as gangster Sonny Corleone in epic mafia film "The Godfather," died on Wednesday evening at age 82, his family said in a statement on Thursday. The statement, posted on Caan's official Twitter account, said the actor died Wednesday evening. No cause of death or location were provided.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," the statement said. Caan was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his portrayal of the hot-tempered Corleone in 1972's "The Godfather." He reprised the role in flashback scenes in "The Godfather: Part II" in 1974.

His career spanned six decades and included a broad range of other roles in movies from psychological thriller "Misery" to comedy "Elf."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
2
CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jha, in bribery case involving Tata Power: Officials.

CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jh...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA working to allow overseas infant formula beyond the shortage; Australia expands fourth COVID dose rollout amid fresh Omicron threat and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA working to allow overseas infant formula beyon...

 Global
4
Railways terminates services of NHSRCL MD Satish Agnihotri

Railways terminates services of NHSRCL MD Satish Agnihotri

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022