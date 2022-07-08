Alone Season 9 Episode 8 updates: Release date, title & more

History channel's Alone Season 9 has been successfully showing the struggles of the show's participants left alone in the wilderness with a limited amount of survival equipment. Season 9 of the hit survival series delivers a fresh set of dangers and challenges for the 10 new participants.

Currently only six participants are competing the reality series. This includes Adam Riley, Teimojin Tan, Jessie Krebs, Juan Pablo Quiñonez, Karie Lee Knoke, and omGarstang. Episode eight is the upcoming installment of the series.

Alone Season 9 Episode 8 tiled, "Gut Feeling" is set to be premiered on July 7, 2022.

Alone Season 9 was filmed in the fall of 2021 in harsh weather conditions of Northeastern Labrador. The season will feature two new digital content series, "The Ride Back," which will focus on the raw emotions of the participants ahead of tap out, and "Shelter From the Storm," an in-depth look at the ingenious shelters the participants build. Also, for the first time, the participants have to deal with a prey-stalking predator, the polar bear.

Alone Season 9 Episode 7 titled, "The Bird" began on Day 34 and went through to the early morning of Day 43. The six participants in the game were Terry, Jessie, Tom, Adam, KarieLee, and Teimojin. Unfortunately, Alone Season 9 lost one more contestant - Terry. He was forced to tap out because his physical condition was deteriorating. Terry's departure means both survivalists who killed beavers have left the challenge.

As days pass, the participants try to hunker down and procure food for a long stay. Each of them is trying to cultivate new ways of hunting and preserve their food sources. Meanwhile, on day 41, Karie sent her mom birthday wishes.

The viewers will have to wait for few more days to see what can happen to the remaining contestants in Alone Season 9 E8. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on reality television series.

