Tricolour to be flown at half-mast across India on Saturday
- Country:
- India
The national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on Saturday on all buildings where it is flown regularly with the government announcing a day of mourning as a mark of respect to former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.
Abe, one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, died after being shot during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan, according to NHK public television.
''The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day,'' the home ministry said in a statement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a national mourning after news of Abe's death was made public.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Japanese
- Narendra Modi
- India
- Shinzo Abe
- home ministry
ALSO READ
Japan to provide necessary aid for Afghanistan after earthquake - govt spokesperson
GLOBAL ECONOMY-U.S. recession fears darken outlook for Japan, global factories
New Vanijya Bhawan will significantly benefit people associated with trade, commerce and MSME sector: PM Narendra Modi.
Exec returns to Toyota as adviser after ''15 arrest in Japan
Japan high court rejects paternity harassment allegations