Odd News Roundup: Are you kidding? Baby goat wows fans with 22-inch ears
Baby goat wows fans with 22-inch ears Some social media stars win their fame through their looks, others through their jokes. Simba the baby goat has won over the web with his astonishingly long ears - 22 inches and growing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 10:28 IST
