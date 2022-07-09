Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Are you kidding? Baby goat wows fans with 22-inch ears

Baby goat wows fans with 22-inch ears Some social media stars win their fame through their looks, others through their jokes. Simba the baby goat has won over the web with his astonishingly long ears - 22 inches and growing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 10:28 IST
Odd News Roundup: Are you kidding? Baby goat wows fans with 22-inch ears
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Are you kidding? Baby goat wows fans with 22-inch ears

Some social media stars win their fame through their looks, others through their jokes. Simba the baby goat has won over the web with his astonishingly long ears - 22 inches and growing. The tawny-coated kid goat has attracted thousands of followers on YouTube and other channels since he was born in Karachi, Pakistan on June 4.

