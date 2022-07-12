‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’ has hit home with many (plus updates on season 2)

After the success of superhit k-dramas like Squid Game and Hellbound, many viewers worldwide now satiate their cravings for "good" content with Korean series. And they proved them right once again! The viewership of the recently released Korean remake of the Spanish crime drama series "Money Heist" is off the charts and still increasing. The Korean remake is titled, "Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area" (Korean: 종이의집: 공동경제구역).

Before the release of the Korean remake, writer Ryu Yong Jae who is a big fan of the original Spanish series said, "I was intrigued by the premise of the remake because not only is it about the conflict between robbers and police, but also it adds new layers such as the tension, mistrust, and harmony between North and South Korea."

Actor Yoo Ji Tae who plays the infamous Professor and his team touched many hearts worldwide with their stunning acting performances. Netflix also deserves appreciation for taking the rights of many hit foreign language series recently. Though the basic story of the Spanish and Korean heist series is almost the same, each of them can be seen as a standalone piece for their uniqueness and nuanced storytelling. The main difference between Money Heist: Korea and the original La casa de papel is the geographical and political backdrop against which the heists are set.

Besides the main cast, some other Korean actors who contributed to the success of Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area are eon Jong Seo (as Tokyo), Lee Won Jong (Moscow), and Kim Yunjin (Woo Jin), Kim Ji Hun (Denver), Jang Yoon Ju (Nairobi), Lee Hyun Woo (Rio), Kim Ji Hoon (Helsinki), and Lee Kyu Ho (Oslo).

The series follows "The Professor" (Yoo Ji Tae), a strategist criminal mastermind, who plans to pull off a heist in the reunified Korean Peninsula inspired by those in Spain. The operation involves strategists and desperados with different characteristics and abilities, who have to face unusual situations. Thieves overtake the mint of a unified Korea. With hostages trapped inside, the police must stop them — as well as the shadowy mastermind behind it all.

The first 6 episodes of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area were released on June 24, 2022, on Netflix. The release date of the Money Heist: Korea Season 2 is yet to be announced.

This is not the end of the diversifications of La casa de papel. In November 2021, Netflix announced that it will create a spin-off series titled, Berlin, which is set to be released in 2023.

We will keep you updated on Money Heist: Korea- Joint Economic Area Season 2 and other Netflix foreign language series. Keep reading Devdiscourse!

Also Read: Virgin River Season 4 trailer hints at many scoops! Jack & Mel to face hiccups in their love life?