Virgin River Season 4 trailer hints at many scoops! Jack & Mel to face hiccups in their love life?

The wait for Virgin River Season 4 is almost over. The Netflix popular series is coming on Wednesday, July 20. Meanwhile, the creator has provided a sneak peek to the plot through the newly released Virgin River Season 4 trailer. Watch the trailer below the article.

Now fans will get a good idea of what the upcoming episodes of the romantic series have in store. The last season left fans stunned that Mel confessed to Jack that she's pregnant and isn't sure if Jack is the father of Mel's baby.

In the recently released trailer, the couple is given to take a paternity test to determine whether Jack or Mark is the father of Mel's baby.

But Jack is not in hurry to do the test. He says, "I can't do that right now. If we find out that Mark's the father, it could change how I feel about our baby." On the other hand, Jack's father does not want to ruin his son's life.

It seems Virgin River Season 4 will again leave some cliffhangers to the relationship of Jack and Mel to show in the fifth season. The trailer shows they will have several hiccups in their love life.

Besides, Hope is still healing from her car accident, and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc. Though the trailer shows Hope is not uttering a word but hopefully she will be cured in Virgin River Season 4.

Meanwhile, we are happy to see Annette O'Toole back in Season 4. Annette O'Toole was unable to perform in the third season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, except for a few appearances where she participated through video calls.

The trailer introduces Mark Ghanimé as Cameron, the new doctor in Virgin River. Before tunning the episodes on July 20, let's have a quick recap of the Netflix Virgin River.

The series is adapted from the Robyn Carr series of novels. Virgin River follows Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) a young midwife and nurse practitioner who moves out of the big city to a small rustic town in Northern California to start a new job. She wished it will be the perfect place to start fresh and leave her painful memories behind. But she soon discovers that small-town living isn't quite as simple as she expected. She must learn to heal herself before she can truly make the Virgin River her home.

In the first two seasons, Mel is introduced to different people in the town as well as Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), the Bartender and owner of the local bar. Jack runs his bar jointly with his friend Preacher. Several dramatic stories happen in Mel's life in the series.

In Virgin River Season 2, Mel became pregnant, but the name of the father of her baby is still unknown. Meanwhile, one day Mel found Jack bleeding out on the floor of his bar after being shot. It was cleared in the third season that the culprit was Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) who was arrested for shooting Jack. However, Brady insisted he was not the killer.

Besides, the mayor of Virgin River, Hope returned to the town and had a brain injury after having a car accident. She was in serious condition.

Virgin River Season 4 will continue from the end of the third season, as the series left fans with questions about the fate of several characters and their relationships. In the last season, Jack took out a ring, and Mel surprised him with the news that she is pregnant.

Virgin River has been made based on the Virgin River novels by Robyn Carr. The fourth season of the drama is scheduled to be released on July 20, 2022. The series was renewed for a fourth and fifth season. Virgin River season 5 will begin filming in summer 2022 for a release sometime in 2023.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more spoilers on the Netflix series!