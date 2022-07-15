Is Arifureta Season 3 happening? Know in detail

While fans are clamoring for Arifureta Season 3, an OVA is set to be released on September 25, 2022. As far as Arifureta Season 3 is concerned, unfortunately, there is no official announcement yet from Asread and Studio Mother.

It seems Arifureta Season 3 will announce after the OVA. Many believe the anime might return to clear the leftover cliffhangers of the second season. Moreover, anime is yet to cover several important chapters of Ryo Shirakome's novel series.

Arifureta also known as "Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest" (Japanese: Hepburn: Arifureta Shokugyō de SekaiSaikyō) is an isekai harem anime, inspired by a Japanese light novel series, written by Ryo Shirakome and illustrated by Takayaki. The first two seasons garnered huge success, praised by audiences and critics worldwide.

The novel series contains 12 volumes, out of which only six have been adapted for the anime. Therefore, there is more than enough content for two more seasons of the show. So, Arifureta Season 3 might get greenlit in the future.

Also Read: Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3 release date, storyline & recap

Arifureta follows Hajime Nagumo, who is transported to another world with the rest of his class to fight in a war against the demon race. After he is betrayed and left to die by one of his classmates, Hajime begins a journey to improve himself and find a way to return home.

The 12th episode of Arifureta Season 2 concluded with Hajime and the others managing to implant Kaori's soul in Noit's body so that she can increase her combat abilities. But her original body is preserved in Japan. Meanwhile, Ehit's true intention is revealed to everyone, Kouki wants everybody should fight to save the world.

But Hajime insists that they should focus on returning to their own world instead. Ultimately they split into two groups, one with Hajime heading to the Labyrinth while the other escorts Liliana to meet the emperor. Fans will see the continuation of the story in Arifureta Season 3.

There is no confirmation from the makers on Arifureta Season 3 as yet. We will definitely keep updating you on Arifureta Season 3. Keep eye on Devdiscourse for more news on Japanese anime series and movies!

Also Read: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191: Kamo looks upset with Kenjaku's sudden arrival