Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191: Kamo looks upset with Kenjaku’s sudden arrival

The Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen is returning with Chapter 191 on Monday, July 18, 2022, instead of the regular Sunday release. The chapter is titled "Sakurajima Colony 1."

The chapter will be released at different times in different countries so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 will focus on an unidentified curse in the form of a giant worm outside the barrier of the Culling Game. The upcoming chapter will showcase more about the curse. The raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 are out.

According to the raw scans, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 will feature another rare appearance from Kenjaku.

The last chapter shows the end of the Tokyo No. 2 Colony arc with Hakari recruiting both Charles and Kashimo. Panda revealed himself by transferring his soul to a smaller body. Nishimiya appeared and announced the four rules they have been trying to implement, with rule 3 being aided by UiUi and Maki.

In the Sakurajima Colony, Maki and NoritoshiKamo cut their way through numerous Curses when a worm-like Curse of considerable power appeared in the sky.

Fans will see Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 is divided into two parts. Part one will feature developments in the Sakurajima Colony, where the Worm Curse sets its sights on Maki. Kamo is seen looking distressed as the Curse focuses on him but targets Maki. The curse blocks Maki and pushes her onto the wall.

Part two of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 raw scans show Kenjaku visiting Kamo's house and greeting him for becoming the clan head. But Kamo looks a little shocked after seeing Kenjaku.

Fans can read all the published chapters of the Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter on the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

