'The White Lotus' Season 2 to be out soon

HBO Max's 'The White Lotus' is returning with Season 2. HBO Max has released the first footage from the acclaimed resort-set comedy's new season as part of a new preview of TV shows "coming soon" to the streamer. The footage offers the first look at the new cast of characters at the heart of Season 2, which is officially titled 'The White Lotus: Sicily.'

Jennifer Coolidge is seen on a moped riding along the Italian coast in the short clip. Coolidge, the only returning series regular from Season 1 and a recent Emmy nominee for her performance, will reprise her role as Tanya McQuoid. The boozy socialite was at Hawai'i's first White Lotus resort to scatter her mother's ashes. Tanya's reason for visiting Sicily is unknown. The cast of "The White Lotus: Sicily" includes F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, and Leo Woodall. The San Domenico Palace in Taormina, as well as other locations in and around Sicily, were used for filming. The new season will be seven episodes long and will follow the exploits of various guests and employees at the exclusive resort over the course of a week.

Season two sees the return of creator and director Mike White. He also serves as an executive producer alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine. While the other series in the HBO teaser is set to premiere in 2022, the network has yet to announce a date for 'The White Lotus' Season 2. (ANI)

