Minions: The Rise of Gru emerges as pandemic's biggest animated movie crossing $532mn

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 19-07-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 18:28 IST
Minions: The Rise of Gru has garnered over $532 million in the global box office. Image Credit: Peacock
Minions 2 continue to hit strokes at the box office. The film has become the biggest animated release following the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minions 2 (titled Minions: The Rise of Gru) is performing tremendously well across the globe scoring No. 1 spot in Estonia. It is ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder at various locations. In Australia, Minions: The Rise of Gru has marked Illumination's biggest hit. Minions 2 has also crossed the revenue success of Sing 2 in several theaters.

Minions: The Rise of Gru has garnered over $532 million in the global box office. It has become the 8th Illumination movie to the milestone and, as already cited, it has become the biggest animated movie of the pandemic.

Minions: The Rise of Gru was rumored to have been banned in Lebanon. While the reason for the ban has not been specified, users on social media speculate it was because of the character Nun-chuck portrays nuns as evil.

Minions 2 was released on July 1. This beautiful animated film is slated to stream on NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service within four months of its theatrical release, as part of an 18-month deal. It would then move to Netflix for 10 months, before returning to Peacock for the last four months.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated movies.

