JK Rowling's 'Harry Potter' 'Quidditch' game to undergo name change

The governing bodies of 'Quidditch', the real-life sport first profiled in JK Rowling's Harry Potter novels and later in its films, have said that the game will henceforth be known as 'Quadball'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 14:15 IST
Harry Potter Quidditch game (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The governing bodies of 'Quidditch', the real-life sport first profiled in JK Rowling's Harry Potter novels and later in its films, have said that the game will henceforth be known as 'Quadball'. According to Deadline, the name change has been done to distance itself from Rowling's anti-transgender comments, the organizations said.

Beyond that, the organizations stated that they were switching names because they do not own the 'Quidditch' trademark. Warner Bros. Discovery holds that right. For those who missed on the 'Harry Potter' phenomenon, Quidditch has been a wizard sport where two teams flying on brooms compete for points by throwing a ball through hoops.

Every goal is worth 10 points and the team whose Seeker captures the Golden Snitch earns an additional 150 points. In the real world, those who can't fly mount broomsticks to play. US Quadball and Major League Quadball, the sports' two governing bodies in North America, today announced the new name, which will be activated this summer.

The International Quidditch Association also plans to adopt the new name the organizations said, reported Variety. Quidditch evolved from a team founded in 2005 at Middlebury College. The earthbound version is said to resemble a mix of rugby and dodgeball. (ANI)

