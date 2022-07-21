Left Menu

Aamir Khan hosts Russo Brothers, treats them to Gujarati dinner

Russo Brothers are currently in India for the promotional tour of their Netflix's project 'The Gray Man' and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan had a gala evening with them.

Aamir Khan, Russo Brothers, Dhanush, Kiran Rao (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Russo Brothers are currently in India for the promotional tour of their Netflix's project 'The Gray Man' and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan had a gala evening with them. Aamir invited the brothers and Dhanush along with a few other members from 'The Gray Man' over for dinner at his home on Wednesday night. As per a source, Aamir fed the guests all Gujarati delicacies.

To treat his guests to authentic Gujarati cuisine, Aamir invited different chefs from diverse parts of Gujarat who specialize in cooking different traditional dishes. The chefs included those specialising in making Papad Luva Patodi, Tuver Lifafa, and Kand Puri from Surat, others who make fafda and jalebi from Surendranagar and a chef from Khambhat for Sutarfeni. Aamir's ex-wife, Kiran Rao, also joined the get-together.

A picture has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Aamir and Kiran are seen posing with the Russo Brothers and Dhanush, who plays a prominent part in 'The Gray Man'. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir is busy promoting his film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is helmed by Advait Chandan.

Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. It is scheduled to release on August 11 this year. Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh are also a part of the film. (ANI)

