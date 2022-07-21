Left Menu

25-km Kanwar yatra for fighting gender inequality kicks off on July 26

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 21-07-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 18:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-km Kanwar yatra on foot will be taken out from Har Ki Pairi in Haridwar on July 26 with the message of fighting gender inequality.

The yatra will start from Har Ki Pairi and conclude with a 'jalabhishek' at the ancient Veerbhadra temple in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand's women empowerment Minister Rekha Arya said on Thursday.

Arya said she will take part in the special Kanwar yatra which will cover a distance of 25 km and carry the message of fighting gender inequality and promoting "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao".

Anganbadi volunteers and students will also take part in the yatra which will be kicked off by Panchdashnam Joona Akhada chief patron Harigiri ji Maharaj.

Different Akhada heads and yog guru Ramdev will also be present when the yatra kicks off on July 26, Arya said.

