KR Sachidanandan receives Best Director National award for 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'

The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced on Friday, and Malayalam director Sachidanandan KR received the National Award for Best Director for the Malayalam film 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' posthumously.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 18:52 IST
K. R. Sachidanandan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced on Friday, and Malayalam director KR Sachidanandan received the National Award for Best Director for the Malayalam film 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' posthumously. Released in the year 2020, 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' starred south actors Prithviraj and Biju Menon in the lead roles and gathered positive responses from the audience.

Director K.R Sachidanandan passed away on June 18, 2020, after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The film was declared one of the highest-grossing films in the Malayalam film industry in the year 2020 and was remade in the Telugu language with actors Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles.

As per various media reports, the official Hindi remake film is currently in its pre-production stage and will feature two A-lister actors from the Bollywood industry. The official announcement for the Hindi remake of 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' is still awaited.

The Jury is comprised of eminent filmmakers and film personalities from across the Indian cine world. The awards were announced by Chitrartha Singh, Chairperson, Non-Feature Jury, Shri Anant Vijay, Chairperson, Best Writing on Cinema Jury, and Shri Dharam Gulati, Feature Film Jury (Member - Central Panel) in presence of Ms. Neerja Sekhar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The best Actor award for 2020 is shared between Suriya for 'Soorarai Pottru' and Ajay Devgn for the Hindi movie 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. Manoj Muntashir has won the award for Best Lyrics for the Hindi movie 'Saina'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

