Abhishek Kumar Triumphs with Spectacular Finish at PGTI NexGen 2026

Abhishek Kumar, with a stunning bogey-free eight-under 64 in the final round, claimed his maiden professional victory at the PGTI NexGen 2026. Overcoming an eight-shot deficit, Kumar finished with a seven-under 209 total, surpassing overnight leader Aditya Raj Singh Chahal for a memorable win at Aravalli Golf Club.

Abhishek Kumar lifting PGTI NexGen 2026 (Image: PGTI). Image Credit: ANI
In an exhilarating showcase of skill and composure, Abhishek Kumar delivered a breathtaking final round at the PGTI NexGen 2026, clinching his first professional win. Kumar's bogey-free, eight-under 64 at Faridabad's Aravalli Golf Club vaulted him from tied 10th overnight to the top spot.

Starting the day eight shots behind, Kumar's remarkable feat was highlighted by eight birdies, including five in a row, resulting in a tournament total of seven-under 209. This triumph bumped Aditya Raj Singh Chahal, the overnight leader who struggled with a 74, to a second place finish at five-under 211.

Kumar's precise tee shots and flawless short game were instrumental. Reflecting on his maiden victory, Kumar expressed gratitude to his sponsor, Tushar Narang, highlighting the win as a crucial boost in confidence after a disappointing qualifying performance earlier in the year.

