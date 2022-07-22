Is ‘The Sound of Magic’ Season 2 possible? Know full details

Netflix's musical fantasy series, The Sound of Magic has hit home with many viewers worldwide. No wonder the demand for The Sound of Magic Season 2 is increasing with each passing day, but the streamer is yet to renew it for another season.

The Sound of Magic is a South Korean Netflix Original musical fantasy series written by Kim Min Jeong and directed by Kim Seong-Yoon. It tells the story of a mysterious magician, Lee Eul who changed the life of poor Yoon Ah-Yi.

Yoon Ah-Yi is a high school student - poor, abandoned by her parents due to debt. Yoon Ah-Yi supports herself and her younger sister by working part-time and trying to do her studies but finds herself in impossibly difficult circumstances. She becomes fortunate after meeting the magician Lee Eul at an abandoned amusement park.

Lee Eul performs magic for people who believe in magic. He's mysterious and comforts Ah-Yi, promising to help her.

Apparently, the writers already wrapped up the story of high school student Yoon Ah-Yi in the first season, leaving no clue for Season 2. But if we look closely, we could notice a few small loose ends hanging. This means that the writers can create a new season if they want.

In the drama, Ah Yi's life gradually changes with the magic of Lee Eul and she becomes a follower of him, making herself again a believer in magic and further deciding to follow her dreams in earnest. But is he really helping her? Will the magic resolve all of the problems that she currently has or will face in the future?

At the end of the series, we meet the grown-up Ah-Yi, whose life isn't severely challenging anymore. She now works as a magician and performs these tricks to entertain kids.

The pot does not have many contents to show in the future. So it's highly unlikely to have The Sound of Magic Season 2. Still, fans could keep faith in the makers as The Sound of Magic Season 2 is not officially canceled yet.

Therefore, we can wait for more days! We will keep you updated on any news about The Sound of Magic Season 2. Keep an eye on Devdiscourse for more news on K-Dramas.

