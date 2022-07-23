Rohit Shetty congratulates Ajay Devgn for winning National Award for Best Actor

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is on cloud nine as he received his third National Award at the 68th National Film Awards for his performance in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' on Friday. Several congratulatory wishes poured in for the actor and to join the club, Rohit Shetty congratulated his best friend on his achievement. Taking to his Instagram Story, he shared a picture of himself with the 'Raid' actor. He wrote, "Zakhm, The Legend of Bhagat Singh and now Tanhaji, Three National Awards, one man! Congratulations @Ajaydevgn."

Sidharth Malhotra also lauded Ajay for his outstanding achievement. He shared a still from 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' in his Instagram Story and wrote, "Congratulation on your 3rd National Award @ajaydevgn Sir, cheers to more powerful performances." Earlier, Ajay bagged the Best Actor National Film Award twice for his films 'Zakhm' and 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh'

Ajay shared the Best Actor Award with south superstar Suriya who received the same award for his performance in the film 'Soorarai Pottru'. To note, 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' was directed by Om Raut and was released on January 10, 2020. This film was the 100th film in his career spanning 30 years. It also features Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Sharad Kelkar.

The movie also won the National Film Award for the Best Popular Film for providing wholesome entertainment and for Best Costume Design as well. Ajay also expressed gratitude for bagging the Best Actor Award. He said in a statement, "I'm elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya who won for Soorarai Pottru."

He further added, "I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents and the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners". Talking about Ajay's work front, he will soon be seen in 'Bholaa', 'Drishyam 2', which will be out in theatres on November 18. (ANI)

