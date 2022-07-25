Will Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 begin filming this year? Know in detail!

Season 2 of the South Korean drama Arthdal Chronicles is official! The Netflix series is currently in the pre-production stage and set to film soon. Fans are eagerly waiting for Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 to take place and continue the unfinished endings from the first season.

The story of Arthdal Chronicles revolves around a mythical land named Arth that takes place during the Bronze Age. The inhabitants of the ancient city of Arthdal contend with power struggles, while some encounter loves along the way. Eun-seom played by Song Joong-ki goes through hardships to bring his tribe back to life and learns about his true origins in the process.

After launching the debut season of the K-drama Arthdal Chronicles on TVN and Netflix in June 2019, Season 2 was announced in February 2020. Despite several controversies (like ­­it's a copy of Game of Throne or it employs poor use of CGI), the series got greenlit for another season.

Unfortunately, the production was postponed due to the pandemic. However, the makers are aiming to start production this year.

A source from the production company confirmed to Soompi in April, "We are preparing for the drama 'Arthdal Chronicles 2' with the goal of filming this year," adding, "The casting, broadcast timing, and platform have not yet been confirmed."

There will be several changes in the cast list. Actors Lee Joon-gi and Shin Se-kyung are set to replace Song Joong Ki and Kim Ji Won in Arthdal Chronicles 2.

On April 20, the actor's agency Namoo Actors responded to the report and said to Korean media outlet Newsen that "Arthdal Chronicles 2 is one of the projects he's reviewing.''

Responding to the same, Shin Se-kyung's agency EDAM Entertainment told N News, ''Shin Se-kyung received an offer to appear in Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 and is considering it. Her appearance has not been confirmed.''

Writers Kim Young-hyun and Park Sang-yeon will be in charge of the script for the second season following Season 1. Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 will be directed by Kim Kwang-sik (director of The Great Battle (2018)).

We will see the return of Jisoo as Saenarae, Jang Dong-gun as Ta-gon, Kim Ok-bin as Tae Al-ha, and Hae-jun Park as Moo-baek, except Song Joong Ki and Kim Ji Won.

Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 doesn't have an official release date yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean series.

Also Read: Crash Landing on You Season 2 & reboot: Everything You Need To Know!