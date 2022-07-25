Crash Landing on You Season 2 & reboot: Everything You Need To Know!

Crash Landing on You emerged as 2020's one of the top 10 most-watched Netflix dramas. The acting performances of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin were highly praised by the viewers.

Crash Landing on You is all about a South Korean chaebol heiress who, while paragliding in Seoul, South Korea, is swept up in a sudden storm, crash-lands in the North Korean portion of the DMZ, and meets a captain in the Korean People's Army. Over time, they fall in love, despite the divide and dispute between their respective countries.

The Korean dramas are rarely renewed for multiple seasons, but the demand for Crash Landing on You Season 2 has gained momentum worldwide. In fact, the series lovers launched a petition in order to pressurize the creators to work on another season.

Earlier it was reported that if Crash Landing on You returns with Season 2, the plot is expected to center around the themes of political unrest between North and South Korea. It will be quite interesting to see how the series creators build the love story in the backdrop of socio-political tensions between North and South Korea.

Crash Landing on You Season 2 could show a modern-day version of the Romeo-Juliet love story. Yoon Se-ri falls in love with RiJeong-hyeok despite their many differences. Even RiJeong-hyeok has been seen going to South Korea in order to save her when her life was threatened.

While there is no confirmation on Crash landing on You Season 2, the Korean company CJ ENM admitted in November 2021 that there will be an American remake of Crash landing on You.

At a conference on November 4, 2021, Kang Chul-ku, the CEO of Studio Dragon, the production company behind Crash Landing on You, said that the American remake is in the final stages of planning and development with Netflix U.S.

"We are in the final stages of a contract with Netflix US in order to develop a remake of the drama Crash Landing On You. We are currently discussing five potential Netflix original series, and are compromising with AppleTV, Disney Plus, and more," said Kang Chul-ku.

The renewal of Crash Landing on You Season 2 is yet to be decided. It seems The CLOY reboot will release soon.

