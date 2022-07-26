Peaky Blinders spinoff: Steven Knight reveals the film’s possible plotline

The epic-centered crime family drama Peaky Blinders has dropped its sixth and final season on BBC One on April 3, 2022 for the U.K and on June 10, 2022 for the international audiences via Netflix.

Point to be noted is that Creator Steven Knight had previously confirmed Peaky Blinders Season 7 but later the plan changed. However, though the Shelby family said goodbye to the small screen, the good news is they are returning for the big screen.

There were several reasons for the cancelation of Peaky Blinders Season 7, but the main reason was the pandemic and its effect on the entertainment industry.

Speaking to BBC News in early 2021, Steven Knight said, "The original intention was to do seven series, but COVID has stolen a year from us, and we felt what would be a great idea is to, almost in place of that seventh series, is to go onto the big screen."

He also revealed that the tragic death of their beloved actress Helen McCrory, who played Polly Gray in the series, is also a cause for "the end of the beginning."

"The reason is boringly practical which is that we lost a year due to the pandemic," Knight revealed. "The way these things are scheduled – it's like turning an oil tanker around."

He added, "We just felt, also with the loss of Helen [McCrory], that it all seemed to be pointing towards doing what I'm calling 'the end of the beginning'.

"Let's end the beginning, then let's do the film. And then let's see where we go in terms of spin-offs."

What will Peaky Blinders film be about?

Steven Knight is yet to disclose his exact plans on which character he wants to make a spinoff; however, it sounds like Peaky Blinders' end is going to take entry into a larger Peaky universe.

Peaky Blinders mainly revolves around Tommy Shelby but another character Alfie Solomons (played by Tom Hardy) also took an important part in the Gangster society. He was the leader of a Jewish gang based in Camden Town and was introduced in Peaky Blinders Season 2 while Tommy was the not-so-famous crime boss. The character has had a massive cultural impact and has been praised worldwide.

A few years ago, Steven Knight posted an audio clip called "The Gospel of Alfie Solomons: Part One", where Hardy recites a poem detailing how his character became a gangster, along with his family background.

According to several predictions, the series creator's teasing spin-off series left the door open for Alfie Solomons TV series.

A Peaky Blinders spinoff could show how Alfie gets into the crime world and finally runs into Tommy Shelby himself. It could also explore how he creates his business and make it a criminal empire.

Additionally, in early 2022, while Knight revealed that his plan of doing the seventh outing had changed, he said to Empire, "I… have revised the scope of what it is. It will now go into and beyond the Second World War."

The film is expected to go into production in 2023 and it will be shot in Birmingham, with Cillian Murphy and Paul Anderson believed to be reprising their roles as Tommy and Arthur Shelby, respectively.

The creator also hinted at the return of Stephen Graham in his role Hayden Stagg in the future of the franchise.

Speaking to Metro, Knight weighed in on Graham's performance: "It's been brilliant, and I want to keep him as part of it, going forward."

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Knight said: "I know what's going to happen in those stories and it's about a sort of untold story that happened in the Second World War, which Peakys are going to be involved in."

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Spinoff series!

Also Read: The Witcher Season 3 adds new faces to the cast! Know everything we know so far!