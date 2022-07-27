Left Menu

'Leave It to Beaver' co-star Tony Dow in hospice

Dow reprised his role as Wally Cleaver in the 1980s for a spinoff movie, "Still the Beaver," and a TV series, "The New Leave It to Beaver." He also appeared in the daytime series "General Hospital." Dow is credited as director for more than a dozen TV shows, including "The New Leave it to Beaver" And "Harry and the Hendersons" in the 1990s.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2022 02:51 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 02:51 IST
'Leave It to Beaver' co-star Tony Dow in hospice

Actor Tony Dow, best known for his role as Wally Cleaver in the 1950s American TV hit sitcom "Leave It to Beaver," is alive but gravely ill, his management team said on Tuesday, correcting its earlier statement that he had died.

"This morning Tony's wife Lauren, who was very distraught, had notified us that Tony had passed and asked that we notify all his fans," the statement said. "We have since received a call from Tony's daughter-in-law saying that while Tony is not doing well, he has not yet passed." The 77-year-old Dow, who has been diagnosed with cancer, is in hospice care, his son Christopher told Fox News Digital and other media.

The statement from Dow's management team said the actor's son and daughter-in-law were "by his side comforting him." In "Leave It to Beaver," Dow played the teenage older brother of the title character, Theodore "Beaver" Cleaver. Dow's role in the show - which ran from 1957 to 1963 and depicted an idealized American family living a carefree life in a postwar suburb - made him a cultural icon.

In late May, Dow shared a Facebook message thanking his fans for their well-wishes and detailing his health progress, including his experience with cancer treatment. Dow reprised his role as Wally Cleaver in the 1980s for a spinoff movie, "Still the Beaver," and a TV series, "The New Leave It to Beaver." He also appeared in the daytime series "General Hospital."

Dow is credited as director for more than a dozen TV shows, including "The New Leave it to Beaver" And "Harry and the Hendersons" in the 1990s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
2
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
3
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022