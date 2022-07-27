One Piece Episode 1027: Zoro to take a bold move to protect Luffy

The conflict against Kaido is still not over in One Piece anime. One Piece 1027 is one of the anticipated segments because it may reveal the winner of the battle. One Piece Episode 1027 is titled "Defend Luffy! Zoro and Law's Sword Technique!" One Piece Season 20 Episode 1027 will release on Sunday without any break.

After a severe battle inside the Land of Wano in One Piece anime, the reappearance of Oden was only a trick endorsed by the vile Kanjuro. Izou and the Nine Red Scabbards were up against Oden, who was controlled by Kanjuro. They realize that imposter Oden wanted to kill Momonosuke.

While Ashura asked his allies to run and find Momonosuke, he and Oden jumped out of a window and fell to the lower floor. The bomb exploded killing Ashura on the spot.

However, the Akazaya members are trying to save Momo. Meanwhile, Luffy and the others are all in confusion but still, they unite their strength and launch an attack.

The sudden bomb blast in the previous installment might be done by Kaido and Big Mom. In Japanese animanga One Piece 1027, the fight against Kaido may overwhelm everyone because Kaido is very difficult to take down. Luffy, Zoro, and the others tried their best to defeat Kaido and Big Mom.

Though they succeeded in defeating Big Mom and hitting Kaido's head, but Kaido is continuing his effort to attack Luffy. However, Zoro stays as a barricade to protect Luffy. Zoro shows his 9 sword moves to defeat Kaido and protect Luffy.

This move is one of the moves that Kaido is afraid of because even now he already feels a little pain in his body.

This move can weaken Zoro, but he doesn't hesitate to use it to protect Luffy. Zoro is ready to launch an attack in advance to take precaution. Meito Enma also activated the Kyutoryu move like Ashura.

On the other hand, Trafalgar managed to separate Big Mom from Napoleon's sword and thundercloud, Zeus. Even though they managed to keep Big Mom away, the Rookies are still fighting each other in this hellish battle.

One Piece Episode 1027 will be released on July 31, 2022, at 9:30 am hrs JST. The latest episodes of the anime will be available on Crunchyroll on the day of its release. The latest episodes of One Piece will also be available on Funimation the next day.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Here's the list of timings in different places around the planet:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 6:00 PM (July 9)

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 9:00 PM (July 9)

Central European Standard Time (CEST): 3:00 AM (July 9)

Indian Standard Time (IST): 6:30 AM (July 10)

British Standard Time (BST): 2:00 AM (July 10)

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 10:00 AM (July 10)

Australia Central Standard Time (AST): 10:30 AM (July 10)

Philippine Standard Time (PhST): 9:00 AM (July 10)

